Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.
Installed Building Products Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $112.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.86. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $125.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.69.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
