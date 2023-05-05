Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $112.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.86. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $125.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Installed Building Products news, Director Margot Lebenberg Carter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.61, for a total transaction of $274,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,888.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,032 shares in the company, valued at $754,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,826 shares of company stock worth $13,806,231 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

