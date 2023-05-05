Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CAO Anil Sukumaran Sells 668 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $10,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anil Sukumaran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Anil Sukumaran sold 1,052 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $11,435.24.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

IAS stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 176.80 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 77.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,907 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,790,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth approximately $5,250,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1,880.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 568,221 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

