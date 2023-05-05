Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,687,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,032,848 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Intel worth $441,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -214.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

