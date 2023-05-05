Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Intercontinental Exchange has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Intercontinental Exchange has a payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $106.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.55. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,426,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,964,000 after acquiring an additional 75,383 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

