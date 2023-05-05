Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.20. 713,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,451. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $113.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

