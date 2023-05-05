International Paper (NYSE:IP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.55.

NYSE:IP opened at $31.79 on Monday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 165.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 98.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

