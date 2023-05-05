International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Up 9.6%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) shot up 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $39.45. 161,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 654,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

International Seaways Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.42 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 29.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,134.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,134.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $905,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,944 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,047,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 159.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 593,683 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 2,140.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 485,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after acquiring an additional 463,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 672,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 442,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 879,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 429,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Further Reading

