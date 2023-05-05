Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Stewart Asset Management LLC

Stewart Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 6.9% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,790 shares of company stock valued at $37,998,365 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,683. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.07 billion, a PE ratio of 82.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

