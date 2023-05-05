Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Shares Up 0.8%

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 163.50 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 162 ($2.02). 183,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 233,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.75 ($2.01).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £285.33 million, a P/E ratio of -810.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 164.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 164.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 2.88 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s payout ratio is currently -5,500.00%.

About Invesco Bond Income Plus

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

