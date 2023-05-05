Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 166,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the previous session’s volume of 51,585 shares.The stock last traded at $36.78 and had previously closed at $36.35.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 116,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 193,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

