Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 166,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the previous session’s volume of 51,585 shares.The stock last traded at $36.78 and had previously closed at $36.35.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.