Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $288,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.61 on Friday, reaching $321.78. The company had a trading volume of 27,866,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,165,395. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $334.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

