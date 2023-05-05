Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Shares Down 1.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.99 and last traded at $20.99. 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $182.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Natixis acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Natixis owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

