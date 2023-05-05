Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ: WSC):

4/28/2023 – WillScot Mobile Mini had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $56.00.

4/27/2023 – WillScot Mobile Mini had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $55.00.

4/21/2023 – WillScot Mobile Mini had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – WillScot Mobile Mini had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.53. The stock had a trading volume of 987,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,155. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $446,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 12,950 shares of company stock worth $624,868 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 243.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 169.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,015,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at about $93,697,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $88,626,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

