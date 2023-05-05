Investors Buy High Volume of AstraZeneca Put Options (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 16,100 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 103% compared to the average daily volume of 7,947 put options.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.0 %

AZN stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.12. 1,028,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,272. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average is $68.13. The company has a market cap of $232.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

