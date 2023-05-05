Investors Purchase Large Volume of Yandex Put Options (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,814 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,437% compared to the average volume of 118 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yandex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 63,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $11,862,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 946,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,517,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the period. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yandex Stock Performance

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. Yandex has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $87.11.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal, Ride-hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Classifieds, Media Services, and Other Business Units and Initiatives. The Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

