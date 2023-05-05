Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.6 %

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80.

Insider Activity

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,003,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,460.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,003,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,460.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,998. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

