iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZ) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZ – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.58. 109,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 167,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 21.02% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Further Reading

