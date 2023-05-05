iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $77.50

iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.50 and traded as high as $89.38. iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN shares last traded at $88.59, with a volume of 738 shares.
iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN Trading Up 3.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average is $68.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN
An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.24% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
