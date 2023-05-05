IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Cut to $244.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IQV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $253.25.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IQV opened at $184.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.