Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

IRDM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BWS Financial upped their target price on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $64.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 494.46 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Barry West sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $685,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iridium Communications news, Director Barry West sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $685,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $6,285,643.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,450,048.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,954 shares of company stock worth $14,771,763. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

