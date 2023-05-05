Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 42.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $10.74. 654,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $191,071.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,994,378.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $492,196.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,984,822.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,783 shares of company stock worth $1,565,785 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,873,000 after purchasing an additional 167,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,454,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,665,000 after acquiring an additional 567,365 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,435,000 after buying an additional 2,184,767 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,123,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,288,000 after buying an additional 443,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,164,000 after buying an additional 49,663 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

