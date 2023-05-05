iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Purchased by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 131.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,699,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,031,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 639.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 44,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 104,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 47,939 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.09. 316,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,079. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

