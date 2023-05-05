iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.68. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

