iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,158,000 after buying an additional 5,052,206 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 510.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,452,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,284 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,264 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,542,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 476.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,802,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.87. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

