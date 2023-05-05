iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s 7th Largest Position

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,539 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.55. 8,419,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,045,468. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.30 and its 200-day moving average is $98.09. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.239 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

