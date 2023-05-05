iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,503 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,681 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,923,000 after acquiring an additional 201,251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,617,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,595,000 after acquiring an additional 147,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,973,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,997,000 after acquiring an additional 331,892 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,928,405 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.80. The company has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

