iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Cut by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IVV traded up $6.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $413.11. The stock had a trading volume of 682,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,563. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.47. The firm has a market cap of $307.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

