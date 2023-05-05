iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,828 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.2% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $95,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $412.69. The stock had a trading volume of 484,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,399. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

