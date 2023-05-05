iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.24

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.24 and last traded at $74.24, with a volume of 180700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836,736 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,796,000 after acquiring an additional 135,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,174,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,174,000 after acquiring an additional 151,172 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,893,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,683,000 after acquiring an additional 55,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

