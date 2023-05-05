iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Raised by Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 4.0% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

FLOT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,009 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

