iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.70

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.70 and last traded at $54.68, with a volume of 105350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.19.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Tech ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

