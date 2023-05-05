iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

