iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.08. 1,464,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,347,164. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.