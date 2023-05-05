iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 78,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the previous session’s volume of 23,128 shares.The stock last traded at $59.21 and had previously closed at $58.45.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. The stock has a market cap of $716.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCB. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,080,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $2,661,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

