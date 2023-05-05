iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.24. 7,832,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,645,777. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.69.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

