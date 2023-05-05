iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

EZU opened at $45.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

