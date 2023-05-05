iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 129.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.33. The company had a trading volume of 464,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,975. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.04. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

