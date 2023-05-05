iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,703,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 647,706 shares.The stock last traded at $18.78 and had previously closed at $19.16.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 99.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 65,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 32,536 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.