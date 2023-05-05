iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IYH traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.71. 5,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,267. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.54. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $247.38 and a 12 month high of $294.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.