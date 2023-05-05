Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Announces Earnings Results

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$4.87 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 2.2 %

JKHY traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.40. 315,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.73. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.9% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

