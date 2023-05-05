Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $3.95 on Friday, reaching $152.05. 229,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.73.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.40.

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.9% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

