Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-$4.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.40.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $9.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.10. 1,588,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.73. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after buying an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 207,243 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $25,616,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $19,130,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 245.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 107,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,294 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

