Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JWEL. CIBC dropped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.03.

TSE JWEL traded up C$0.41 on Friday, reaching C$32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,638. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$28.91 and a twelve month high of C$38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.94.

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer John Doherty sold 11,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.60, for a total value of C$392,515.20. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

