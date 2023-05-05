Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.98

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 34518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Japan Tobacco Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.39.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.