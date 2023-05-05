Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.98

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 34518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.
Japan Tobacco Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.39.
Japan Tobacco Company Profile
Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.
