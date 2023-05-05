Jensen Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,009,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 113,767 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 4.0% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $511,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $50,266,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.8 %

BDX traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.45. 673,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,675. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

