Jensen Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,764,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 498,607 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 2.3% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of TJX Companies worth $299,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $77.96. 1,310,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,938,790. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

