Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.56.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,754. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $261.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.