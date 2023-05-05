Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 142.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.36. 707,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,522. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.42.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

