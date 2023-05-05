Jensen Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 971,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,965 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up 1.3% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $171,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,878,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.94. 515,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,765. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $210.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.17.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

