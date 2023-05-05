Jensen Investment Management Inc. Purchases 53,805 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,073,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,805 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.9% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $373,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,554 shares of company stock valued at $236,646,413 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $6.29 on Friday, reaching $382.41. 1,288,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $364.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

